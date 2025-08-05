Brokerages Set Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) Target Price at $17.07

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.0714.

TTAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Titan America in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Titan America in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Titan America Stock Performance

TTAM stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Titan America has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $429.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Titan America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTAM. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Titan America during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan America during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,625,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,017,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan America in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,799,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan America in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,641,000.

About Titan America

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

Featured Stories

