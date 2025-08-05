Brokerages Set Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Target Price at $38.29

Shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.2857.

COCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $129,011,598.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,077,764.25. This represents a 34.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $146,835.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 631,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,782,224.90. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,846,562 shares of company stock valued at $131,933,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.37. Vita Coco has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

