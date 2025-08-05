Brokerages Set Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Target Price at $38.29

Shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.2857.
COCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COCO
Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vita Coco Price Performance
NASDAQ:COCO opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.37. Vita Coco has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
About Vita Coco
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vita Coco
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.