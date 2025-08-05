Brokers Issue Forecasts for InterDigital Q3 Earnings

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

IDCC stock opened at $270.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.19. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $277.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $108,265.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,033.32. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $117,631.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,777.10. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

