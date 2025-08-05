Brokers Issue Forecasts for NFBK Q3 Earnings

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 13.56%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Northfield Bancorp from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.84. Northfield Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

