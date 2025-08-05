Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rogers’ Q3 Earnings (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ FY2027 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Rogers Stock Up 3.4%

ROG opened at $69.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00. Rogers has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $114.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.75 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 8.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 698.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

