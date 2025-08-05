Brokers Issue Forecasts for Timken’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timken in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Timken Stock Up 0.7%

TKR stock opened at $73.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 537.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.