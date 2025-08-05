Brokers Set Expectations for LPL Financial Q2 Earnings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a report issued on Friday, August 1st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s FY2027 earnings at $28.40 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 7.91%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $374.57 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,830.60. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.21%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.