Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRO. Argus cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $92.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.19. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $1,929,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

