Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 1126349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.11). Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bruker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bruker by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Trading Down 8.6%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.