Bullish (BLSH) to Raise $598.85 million in IPO

Bullish (BLSH) plans to raise $598.85 million in an IPO on Wednesday, August 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 20,300,000 shares at $28.00-$31.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Bullish generated $166.92 million in revenue and had a net loss of $323.42 million. Bullish has a market-cap of $4.03 billion.

J.P.Morgan, Jefferies, Citigroup, Cantor, Deutsche Bank Securities and SOCIETE GENERALE acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (A Stifel Company), Oppenheimer & Co. and Rosenblatt were co-managers.

Bullish provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology. Bullish was founded in 2020 with the vision to build an institutional-grade global exchange enabling optimized execution powered by a customizable, compliance-first infrastructure. Through the acquisition of CoinDesk in 2023, we expanded our product offering to provide trusted insights, authoritative news, data, indices and transparent analysis to the digital assets industry while facilitating partnerships, investment opportunities, and community engagement through our flagship Consensus conference. Our October 2024 acquisition of CCData significantly expanded our data and information services capabilities, integrating one of the industryâ€™s foremost digital asset data and index providers and further cementing our best-in-class product suite. This strategic acquisition enhances our ability to deliver cutting-edge data solutions and analytics, further solidifying our position as a leader in the digital assets industry and enabling us to offer valuable insights and indices to our global customers. Bullish is led by our Chief Executive Officer, Thomas W. Farley, who previously served as Chairman, CEO, and/or President of ten regulated exchange or related businesses, including NYSE Group, which includes the New York Stock Exchange along with several equity and equity options exchanges, and the New York Board of Trade (now known as ICE Futures). Operating under the brands â€śBullishâ€ť and â€śCoinDeskâ€ť, we provide several distinct but complementary services that span the digital assets industry: â€‹ â€˘ Trading and Liquidity Infrastructure (branded as Bullish Exchange):Â Â Â At our core, we operate the Bullish Exchange, an institutionally focused and regulated global digital assets exchange business. The Bullish Exchange is regulated in the United States, Germany, Hong Kong and Gibraltar, and is taking steps to secure licenses in several other jurisdictions. Our operations span multiple countries, providing a robust trading and liquidity infrastructure that supports a global customer base via a single global order book. We provide a comprehensive trading platform, inclusive of spot, margin, and derivatives trading, along with services for liquidity and risk management. We believe our competitive advantages include reliable liquidity, diverse product selection, institutional grade infrastructure, global order book, our unconflicted business model, regulatory licenses, and capital efficiency, that together enable institutions, professional investors, active traders, and individual investors to manage their digital assets exposures comprehensively. We also offer subscription-based liquidity and stablecoin services whereby we provision liquidity to a clientâ€™s desired asset. Reflecting our strong market presence, the Bullish Exchangeâ€™s total trading volume since launch has exceeded $1.25 trillion as of MarchÂ 31, 2025. Furthermore, our total global spot trading volume market share for Bitcoin (BTC/USDx) and Ethereum (ETH/USDx) was approximately $284.8 billion and $144.5 billion, respectively, in 2024, which we believe based on available information represented approximately 35% and 44%, respectively, among the peer set of exchanges with which we compare ourselves. â€‹ â€˘ Information Services (branded as CoinDesk):Â Â Â Information Services encompasses our indices, data, and insights businesses. â€‹ â€˘ Indices:Â Â Â CoinDesk Indices provides a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global traditional finance and digital assets institutions including trading firms, hedge funds, asset managers, exchanges, banks, and financial product manufacturers. Since 2014, we believe CoinDesk Indices has been a leader in digital asset indexing, measured by the Assets Under Management (AUM) of underlying products. Our offerings include proprietary multi-asset indices that track the broad digital assetsÂ market, specific sectors, and systemic strategies, and single-asset reference indices that track individual digital assets, like Bitcoin. Notable products are the CoinDesk 20 Index, representing the performance of 20 selected digital assets (with eligibility driven through a multi-step process and weighted predominantly on market capitalization for liquid, non-stablecoin digital assets), and the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX), a US$ reference rate for Bitcoin with a long track record in the industry, serving as a benchmark for over $21 billion in AUM. In aggregate, we provide reference rates for products with over $41 billion of AUM and over $15 billion of trading volume as of June 30, 2025. â€˘ Data:Â Â Â CoinDesk Data provides a comprehensive suite of digital assets market data and analytics, offering real-time and historic insights into prices, trends, and market dynamics. Serving as a key resource for more than 11,000 investors and industry professionals on a monthly basis, it delivers accurate information to navigate the digital asset ecosystem. Beyond spot and derivatives market data, CoinDesk Data provides in-depth research reports and analytics, empowering users to make informed decisions. Our L1 and L2 order book data is captured at full depth for all major exchanges, and our on-chain data covers BTC, ETH, and others. The acquisition of CCData enhanced the CoinDesk Data product by expanding data coverage and analytics capabilities and fostering innovative products to broaden market reach. â€‹ â€˘ Insights:Â Â Â CoinDesk Insights provides news, analysis and real-time information on digital assets and blockchain technology and holds large-scale conferences for industry professionals. CoinDesk Insightsâ€™s products and services reached an estimated global audience of 82.1 million people in 2024. By generating engagement through news articles, newsletters, social media, podcasts, live streaming videos, live events, research reports, and our Consensus conferences, we believe CoinDesk Insights plays a pivotal role in informing and connecting the global investment community, championing the contributions of digital assets to the financial system, and driving awareness and credibility in this rapidly innovating space. â€‹ We have organized our global business into interconnected divisions, supported by common unified infrastructure, services and personnel. We believe this structure creates a synergistic flywheel effect that promotes cross-utilization of our products and services, such as tradable products powered by CoinDesk Indices being listed by the Bullish Exchange, supported by a unified and efficient cost base across the enterprise. Additionally, the integration between CoinDesk Data and CoinDesk Indices enhances this flywheel effect, as CoinDesk Data provides the comprehensive market insights and analytics that underpin the indices, while CoinDesk Indices, in turn, leverages this data to develop index solutions, thereby reinforcing each otherâ€™s business. Our group businesses offer diversified revenue streams within the digital assets ecosystem but, more importantly offer significant lead generation and cross-selling opportunities between the different product lines with an ultimate objective of increasing the surface area of client relationships and the value delivered, thus driving Bullishâ€™s relevance as a diversified service provider. Consolidated group-wide functions include finance, human resources, cybersecurity, legal, engineering and internal technology systems. With our extensive base ofÂ institutional customers, we see a significant opportunity to increase the number of customers utilizing two or more products or services offered across our various businesses. We intend to drive broader cross-utilization through further integration and collaboration in our sales strategies, as well as enhancements to our customer relationship technology. This integrated operating model allows us to leverage our unified internal expertise and corporate resources across all businesses in a cost-effective manner. Note: Our websites are: https://www.bullish.com/ and https://www.coindesk.com/ Note:Â Bullish US LLC address:Â Suite 302, 4001 Kennett Pike,Â County of New Castle,Â Wilmington, Delaware 19807 Note: Net loss and revenue figures are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2025. (Note: Bullish filed its F-1/A on Aug. 4, 2025, and disclosed the terms for its IPO: The company is offering 20.3 million shares at a price range of $28.00 to $31.00 to raise $598.85 million, if priced at the $29.50 mid-point of its range.)Â “.

Bullish was founded in 2020 and has 400 employees. The company is located at 10A Building A, 60 Nexus Way, Camana Bay, George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, KY1-9005 and can be reached via phone at or on the web at https://www.bullish.com/.

