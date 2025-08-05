Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, agrowthof375.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bureau Veritas Trading Up 0.8%
OTCMKTS:BVVBY opened at C$61.60 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of C$54.06 and a 1 year high of C$69.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.62.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
