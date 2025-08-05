BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE BWXT opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.92. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $154.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.