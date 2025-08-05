Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 165,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

