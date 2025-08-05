Cameco Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by Raymond James Financial

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Raymond James Financial decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$77.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.85.

TSE:CCO opened at C$100.63 on Monday. Cameco has a one year low of C$48.71 and a one year high of C$110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

