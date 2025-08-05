Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 85.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 92.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.