Canadian Stocks To Consider – August 2nd

CSX, Toronto Dominion Bank, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Cenovus Energy, Canadian National Railway, Celsius, and Diageo are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies headquartered in Canada or listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). They represent ownership interests that entitle investors to dividends, voting rights and a share of the company’s residual assets. Investing in Canadian stocks provides exposure to key domestic sectors like natural resources, financial services and telecommunications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,265,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,105,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

TD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.50. 3,761,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.89. 3,538,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

CVE traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. 15,903,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,712,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,425. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,283. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,581. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.80.

