Capital One Financial Estimates PANW FY2026 Earnings

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the network technology company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HSBC raised Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $171.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.32. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,080. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,332. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,474 shares of company stock worth $88,420,934. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

