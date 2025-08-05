CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Receives $15.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,084,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRGX opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.30. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

