CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Receives $15.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.
Shares of CRGX opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.30. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
