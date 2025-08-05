Carriage Services (CSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $101.36 million for the quarter.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $121,800.00. Following the sale, the president owned 75,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,418.20. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Stories

