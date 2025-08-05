Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $359.85 and last traded at $354.39. 550,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,247,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.78.

Specifically, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total value of $36,805,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,915.84. This represents a 93.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.30, for a total value of $37,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,142,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,048,518,669.60. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.89, for a total value of $2,715,111.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,142,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,404,679,012.88. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $500.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.65.

Carvana Trading Down 1.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,823,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,020,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Carvana by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $71,856,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

