Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $467.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $467.3333.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $523.25 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $350.52 and a 1-year high of $531.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 89,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,623,447.20. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,514.64. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

