Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

