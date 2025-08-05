Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $1,039,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,468.99. This represents a 38.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $42,272.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,360.02. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,879,369 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,035,000 after acquiring an additional 333,100 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 526,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 262,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 60,040 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

