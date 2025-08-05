CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

NYSE CCCS opened at $9.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.74 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,083.52. This trade represents a 95.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $51,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $544,851,748. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,967,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,491,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,114,000 after buying an additional 5,103,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,303,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,944 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 30.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,346,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,805,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after buying an additional 4,903,086 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

