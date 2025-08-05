CDW (CDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.47. CDW has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $231.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

CDW Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDW stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 316.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CDW were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.