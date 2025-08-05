Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

CLBT opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 68.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.