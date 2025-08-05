Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Veritas downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

CVE stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 130,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 183,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 145,124 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 242,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

