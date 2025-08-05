Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Century Communities Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The trade was a 5.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 533.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Century Communities by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 104.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

