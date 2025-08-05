Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 5,108 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Wolfe Research began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.31.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $226.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $2,032,823.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,557 shares in the company, valued at $57,693,886.73. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

