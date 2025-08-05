Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 9,262 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,865 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.5%

LPX opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

