Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 11,161 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.6332 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

