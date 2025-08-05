Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 13,044 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. UBS Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

