Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,480 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.4% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

