Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,112 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,226.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of XSVM opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $554.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

