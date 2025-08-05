Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $154.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $158.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $107,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,724.96. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,336 shares of company stock worth $2,902,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

