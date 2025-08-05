Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,149 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,241,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 204,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 169,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $310 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

