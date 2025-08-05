Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.35 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 4,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF stock opened at $124.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.51. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF has a twelve month low of $98.95 and a twelve month high of $126.78.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

