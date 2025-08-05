Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNP. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,761,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 714.0%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

