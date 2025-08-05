Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.59 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,296,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,425,000.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.