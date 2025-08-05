Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.74 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,986 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,949,000 after acquiring an additional 105,002 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $55.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $414.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

