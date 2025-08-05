Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTWO opened at $225.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.45. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $245.07.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
