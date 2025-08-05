Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 400,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $2,416,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 263,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $246.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.64. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $47.98.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

