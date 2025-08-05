Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $7,737,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.4%

TSN opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.