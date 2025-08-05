Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.91 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 994.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 890.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

WCN stock opened at $187.45 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average of $189.22.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

