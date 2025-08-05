Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 239.3% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

