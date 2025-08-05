Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 339.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $88.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

