Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 26,134 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA XTEN opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.