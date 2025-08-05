Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 6,116 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,449 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,243.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 127,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

