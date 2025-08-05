Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,273,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,410,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $234.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.88.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.