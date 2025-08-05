Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,490,000.

Get Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

PXE stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.83. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.